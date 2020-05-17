Covid 19: ENSURE COMPLIANCE TO BOUNDARY RESTRICTIONS – Ebie

The Covid-19 Boundary Enforcement Task Force Team has been charged to ensure they effectively monitor the boundaries that Delta State shares with other neighboring States, in order to curtail unauthorised movement of persons in and out of the State

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie gave this charge when he visited Patani, Jesse, Ologbo and Alifikade boundaries to monitor activities of the task force teams.

Mr. Ebie urged the task force and security agencies to continue to remain committed to the assignment given to them, while stating that they should maintain integrity during the course of carrying out their duties in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The SSG tasked them to ensure that only essential service providers be allowed through the borders as stated in the Covid-19 guidelines and that proper checks should also be done on vehicles conveying goods so that they meet the guidelines for the movement of goods into the State.

Mr Ebie maintained that everyone is prone to the virus as it was no respecter of persons and called on Deltans to continue to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the health officials.

At the various boundaries, the Team Coordinators assured the SSG of their commitment to curtailing the unauthorized movement of persons in and out of the State and promised to live above board in carrying out their duties.

The SSG was accompanied on the monitoring visit by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health Monitoring, Dr Michael Nwoko.