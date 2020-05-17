Covid-19 Update: OBI, ODUAH, EKWUNIFE, OTHER ANAMBRA PDP LEADERS, POLITIANS RAISE FUNDS FOR POST-LOCKDOWN PALLIATIVES

Immediate past Governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, former Aviation Minister and Senator representing Anambra North, Princess Stella Oduah, Senator representing Anambra central Chief Uche Ekwunife and Nigerian businessman, politician and chairman of The Orient Group of companies, Chief Godwin Ezeemo (Achinagbaraoha), are amongst top chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leaders of other political parties in Anambra State, who have raised N120 million intervention fund for palliatives to cushion the effect of the national lockdown directed by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

A statement reportedly from the PDP and circulated widely on various mainstream and social media news platforms on Saturday, 16th May, disclosed the details of those who contributed and how the donated funds disbursement would be administered across about 178 communities in the state for onward distribution to the less privileged families and vulnerable persons, as Anambra State PDP begins distribution of post lockdown palliatives with over N120 Million.

This initiative is a leading intervention and the first of its kind by any political party in Nigeria since the Covid-19 pandemic began and the donation is expected to target 60 persons and families in each community as post-lockdown community support, amongst others.

This money will be distributed as follow;

1. Every community in Anambra State will get the sum of N300,000 each. This will enable the communities to give 60 least privileged persons/families in each community N5000 (five thousand naira) each, to help them to start life again and contribute to their business revival in this post lockdown era.

2. There are 178 communities in Anambra State, there are some additional areas that need to be accommodated. For example Onitsha Urban area (Onitsha North and Onitsha South LGA), Obosi town (Obosi Urban and Obosi Village), Okpoko area in Ogbaru etc, are some of the communities considered as 2-in-1. This takes the total post lockdown communities’ support to N55,500,000 (Fifty five million, five hundred thousand naira).

3. N52,500,000 (Fifty two million, five hundred thousand naira) will be used to provide food and other items directly to all the wards in the communities.

4. Anambra PDP will also be donating items and cash worth of N12,000,000 (Twelve million naira) to Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Awka; General Hospital, Onitsha and others.

The under-listed are the PDP members that donated this money.

Mr. Peter Obi – 40 million naira

Senator Stella Oduah – 10 million naira

Senator Ekwunife – 10 million naira

Hon. Chuchu Onyema – 5 million naira

Hon. Chris Azubogu – 5 million naira

Hon. Obinna Chidoka –5 million naira

Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu – 5 million naira

Hon. Vincent Ofumelu – 5 million naira

Hon. Samuel Onwuaso – 5 million naira

Hon Ebele Ejiofor – 1 million naira

Hon Onyebuchi Offor – 1 million naira

Hon Johnbosco Akaegbobi – 1 million

Hon Somtochukwu Udeze – 1 million

Hon Noble Igwe – 1 million naira

Hon Douglas Egbuna – 1 million naira

Chief Linus Ukachukwu – 5 million naira

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo – 2.5 million

Chief Okey Ezeibe – 1million

Chief Godwin Ezemo – 1million

Mr. Oseloka Obaze – N1 million naira

Barr. Valentine Ayika – 500,000 naira

Mr. Benjy Uba – 500,000 naira

Chief Obiorah Okonkwo – 2.5 million

Chief Ifedi Okwena – 1 million

Chief Chukwuemeka Eze – 1million

Mr. Chidi Ekwueme – 500,000 naira

Chief Ike Oligbo – 1million naira

Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe – 1 million naira

Others – 5.5 million naira.

According to the statement, the PDP leaders and other donors noted that: “With the announced relaxation of the lockdown, PDP family in Anambra State is not unaware of the challenges facing the less privileged ones among us.

“While we know that the federal government and the Anambra State Government will be doing a lot to help the people restart life again, we in PDP Anambra deem it imperative as a party to, once again, support our people to get back on their feet, especially the most vulnerable ones among them who might have exhausted all they had while trying to survive during the lockdown,” the statement said.

The Anambra PDP then enjoined every Nigerian to work together as a family because Covid-19 is neither political, tribal, nor religious in nature.