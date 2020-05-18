Breaking: OBA OF BENIN’S WIFE GIVES BIRTH

Wife of the Oba of Benin, her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin kindgom has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy.

This joyful news was contained in a statement posted on the verified Facebook page, Oba Palace Benin, which also disclosed that the infant Prince and his mother are in excellent health and good spirits and that a date for the naming ceremony would be announced soon.

The statement reads:

By the grace of the Almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin Traditional Council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin kindgom has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy.

The infant Prince and his mother are in excellent health and good spirits.

It is our prayers that the Prince will grow in good health, excellence and grace and that he shall be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and, the great Royal Ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of his illustrious father, HIS ROYAL MAJESTY OMO N’OBA N’EDO UKU AKPOLOKPOLO OBA EWUARE II.

We congratulate our amiable Queen Her Royal Highness, Queen IYAYOTA for a safe delivery and pray that this happy occasion shall birth more blessings for her, for the Palace and for the entire Benin kingdom.

A date for the naming ceremony will be announced later.

A VERY WARM AND HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR HIGHLY REVERED ROYAL FATHER – HRM OMO N’OBA N’EDO UKU AKPOLOKPOLO OBA EWUARE II

Oba gha to kpere, Ise!’