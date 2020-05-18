OKOWA MOURNS NWAKAUDU, CONDOLES WIKE

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness on the untimely passing of Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

The Late Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Monday in Asaba condoled Governor Wike, the Nwakaudu’s family on the passing of the consummate journalist and outstanding media professional.

He said the late Simeon Nwakaudu was a dedicated media aide who contributed immensely to the Governor Wike’s New Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and people of Delta condoles with the bereaved family, Governor Nyesom Wike, the government and people of Rivers on the passing of the media strategist.

“I received with shock, the news of the untimely death of Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, a dedicated Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Govenor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

“His death at this time is coming when his services is needed not just by the government of Rivers but the entire journalism profession.

“While he served as Media Aide, he used his good office to propagate the New Rivers Vision of the Wike led administration.

“He was the face of the government House media in Rivers for sometime and he will be sorely missed for his professionalism and prompt dissemination of information especially from the Wike’s led River Government.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with his family, my brother Governor, Nyesom Wike, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the untimely demise of the promising Simeon Nwakaudu who was unfortunately cut down in his prime.

“It is my prayer that God grants his family, the government and people of Rivers the fortitude to bear the great loss.” Okowa stated