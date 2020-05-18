POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AHEAD OF 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS: A CALL FOR CAUTION – Solomon

PRESS RELEASE

POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AHEAD OF 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS: A call For Caution.

Sequel to my earlier Press Release dated 20th February, 2020, on Political Activities ahead of 2023: “A Call For Caution” – wherein it was observed that barely nine months into the second term of this administration:

(i) Some members in position of responsibility in this administration had begun consultations on their political ambition for 2023 general elections.

(ii) Such early politicking was hasty, premature and capable of undermining the unity of purpose of this administration.

(III) Following from the above, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, cautioned members of government to exercise restraint in pursuing political ambitions.

(iv) Nonetheless, it has been observed that some senior members of government, even among State Executive Council members, have continued to disregard the Governor’s directive as they have been found accompanying some government officials that have begun consultations in furtherance of their 2023 political ambitions.

This, no doubt, is a distraction. It is dividing Exco members and it is totally unacceptable.

(v) Consequently, His Excellency, the Governor, has PROHIBITED FORTHWITH, senior officials of government from accompanying anyone with political ambitions for any consultations till further notice.

(vi) It is to be re-emphasized that appropriate sanctions await any official that flouts the Governor’s directive, please.

Signed

Rt Hon Funkekeme Solomon

Senior Political Adviser to the Governor

18th May 2020.