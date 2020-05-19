Covid-19 Pandemic: AKWA IBOM GOVT SLASHES SALARIES OF POLITICAL APPOINTEES BY 20%.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC: AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNMENT SLASHES SALARIES OF POLITICAL APPOINTEES BY 20%.

In response to the prevailing economic realities of dwindling revenues, caused by the crash in the price of crude oil in the global market, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has painfully directed, the slashing of salaries of all political office holders by 20%.

His Excellency the Governor was confronted with an urgent need to take decision on either of two painful options: continue to pay the current salaries for a while and end up being totally unable to pay same subsequently or spread the discomfort (20% cut) sustainably over a period of time pending the return of crude oil price to normalcy in the global market.

We must not forget that it was by the same ancient principle of ” necessity is the mother of invention”, that led to the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Post COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION COMMITTEE by His Excellency the Governor, to recommend navigable routes out of this global economic morass for our State.

Let us all know and appreciate the fact that these measures are temporary. Akwa Ibom State Government will transparently resume full payment of salaries when this dark cloud PASSES.

God bless Akwa Ibom State.

Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to the State Government