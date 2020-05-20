Covid-19: GOV AYADE ORDERS RESUMPTION OF PUBLIC WORSHIP IN CROSS RIVER CHURCHES, MOSQUES; WEARING OF NOSE MASK STILL COMPULSORY

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has ordered the resumption of public worship in Churches and Mosques in the state.

This order was contained in a statement signed by Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor and issued on May 20, 2020, which further disclosed that the use of nose mask is compulsory for all worshipers, while Churches and Mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers, amongst other guidelines.

The full press statement reads thus:

COVID-19: AYADE ORDERS RESUMPTION OF PUBLIC WORSHIP IN CHURCHES, MOSQUES

Our Ref: GO/PRESS/012/VOL.I/ 202

PRESS RELEASE

RESUMPTION OF PUBLIC WORSHIP

His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade KSJI, the Governor of Cross River State, is very grateful to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in our state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

His Excellency acknowledges that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping our State Coronavirus Free thus far.

However, conscious of the Spiritual Economy, and in response to appeals by religious leaders in our state, His Excellency has issued the following executive orders:

1. The order suspending public worship in the state, is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday May 24th. 2020.

2. Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the Church. Same applies to the Mosques.

3. Use of nose mask is compulsory for all worshipers.

4. Churches and Mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

5. Churches and Mosques are advised to strickly keep to the above instructions. The enforcement team will still go around to check compliance.

Signed

Christian Ita

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor

May 20, 2020