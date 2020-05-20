RIVERS GOVT UNCOVERS PLAN TO DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY IN THE STATE

The Rivers State Government says it has uncovered plans by some citizens of the State who reside in Abuja, the Federal capital of Nigeria, to instigate, promote and sponsor a break down of law and order with the intention of asking the Federal government to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

A statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, issued on May 19, 2020, disclosed that this plot to impose a state of emergency on Rivers State, is the latest ploy in a long running agenda which has already witnessed several botched attempts since 2015, including the concerted efforts not to declare the 2019 governorship results in the state, all of which have failed because of God’s intervention in the affairs of the state.

The statement further noted that this recent attempt to seek a state emergency, using the Covid-19 pandemic as a guise to create the erroneous impression that Rivers State is at war with the Federal Government by preventing Northerners from carrying out their legitimate businesses in some parts of the state, may not be unconected to the jostle by some persons, for the Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets, in the run up to the 2023 elections.

Highlighting the fact that there have been farmers/herdsmen clashes, as well as other skirmishes and incidences of bandits killing innocent people in some states in the North and Middle Belt regions since 2015, the statement pointed out that in spite of all these, the indigenes of these States, no matter their political differences, have all been working together to protect their States.

It also pointed out that lorries carrying human beings cleverly concealed in tons foodstuffs and livestock have been intercepted in States like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States, since the outbreak of this COVID-19 pandemic and the stories widely reported and applauded, yet the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19, has provided these Abuja politicians with the excuse to plan a State of Emergency, instead of supporting the government, because they want to acquire power.

The Rivers State Government, according to the statement, is aware that some persons it described as shameless politicians and ungodly, dangerous and power hungry people who claim to love the State, are instead playing politics with COVID-19 and, while putting them on notice that their clandestine meetings and efforts to raise huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan, have been exposed, urged Rivers people to be alert to resist any devilish plans to cause confusion in the state.

“All patriotic Rivers State indigenes are hereby placed on alert to resist the devilish plans of these unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the State to cause confusion.

“As a State, we have always defeated these sadists and with God on our side, we shall overcome them,” the statement declared emphatically.

The full statement is published below:

RSG UNCOVERS PLAN TO DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY

The Rivers State Government has uncovered plans by some citizens of the State who reside in Abuja to cause a breakdown of law and order in order to declare a State of Emergency.

These persons whose attempts to declare State of Emergency in the State since 2015 have never succeeded because of God’s intervention.

They did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 Governorship Election results were not announced but also failed.

As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government.

They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

People forget history quickly. Since 2015, there have farmers/herdsmen clashes in Nasarrawa, Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Yobe and Bornu States.

Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, States like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs.

This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19.

Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States and indigenes of these States no matter their political differences are working together to protect their States.

But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.

We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our State. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours.

Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the State.

We are aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.

No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use COVID-19 to launch into the politics of the State.

This is what we see in the lives of ungodly, dangerous and power hungry people who claim to love the State.

After their clandestine meetings they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.

All patriotic Rivers State indigenes are hereby placed on alert to resist the devilish plans of these unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the State to cause confusion.

As a State, we have always defeated these sadists and with God on our side, we shall overcome them.

May 19,2020