Coronavirus: GOV WIKE CALLS FOR CO-OPERATION FROM OIL MAJORS, AS MOBIL NIGERIA PRESENTS COVID-19 TEST MACHINE TO RIVERS GOVT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike earlier today at the Rivers State Government House received a delegation from Mobil Nigeria Unlimited led by its Managing Director, Mr Udobong Ntia.

Governor Wike speaking on the need for Mobil to work with the state in the fight against Covid-19 said It serves no ones interest to deny any cooperate body or those on essential duty from carrying out their job but there most be cooperation for the benefit of everyone and the safety of the lives of the people of the state.

He explained that with oil being the main stay of the Nigeria’s economy exploration must go on but 60% of the Covid-19 cases in Rivers State are connected to activities of oil company personnel. He said 14 oil company workers who came in from a rigg yesterday are presently isolated at the Airforce base as 3 of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

On actions being taken in Rivers State Governor Wike said he wouldn’t wait for the pandemic to get to the level where people die daily in the state before it is taken seriously. He said to reduce the risks to Rivers residents the names and itinerary of oil company personnel coming into the state has to be submitted to enable the state’s health team interface with them.

Speaking earlier the Managing Director of Mobil Nigeria, Mr Udobong Ntia, said Mobil shares in actions the Governor has taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “We share the actions you have taken which we also took complementary actions in our facility to ensure we can protect lives.” He said they have implemented rigorous mesures to ensure their facilities are protected.

The Mobil MD then went on to outline benefits of Mobil’s activities in Rivers State to include having a fabrication yard in the state, regular payment of taxes, ground rent and tenament rates

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a RNA covid 19 testing machine to the state government to help boost the testing capacity of the state.