Covid-19: AYADE LIFTS BAN ON CHURCHES, MOSQUES

By Ani Michael

The governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has lifted ban on religious worship in the state.

The statement signed by the Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor directed churches and mosques in the state to commence their services starting from Sunday May 24.

“His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade KSJI, the Governor of Cross River State, is very grateful to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in our state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“His Excellency acknowledges that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping our State Coronavirus Free thus far.

“However, conscious of the Spiritual Economy, and in response to appeals by religious leaders in our state, His Excellency has issued the following executive orders:the order suspending public worship in the state, is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday May 24th. 2020.”

The statement further stated that the number of congregants should be limited to the sitting capacity and using of facemasks is compulsory.

“Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the Church. Same applies to the Mosques.

“Use of nose mask is compulsory for all worshipers.”

Gov. Ayade also ordered that churches and mosques should provide buckets for hand washing or sanitizers.

He advised churches and mosques to strictly keep to the above measures as enforcement team would go around to check compliance.