Covid-19 Support: DSP OMO-AGEGE BEGINS DISTRIBUTION OF 850 BAGS OF RICE TO VULNERABLE CONSTITUENTS

Deputy Senate President and Senator representing Delta Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has commenced the distribution of 850 bags of 50kg rice to be given to the elderly and vulnerable in the area.

Recall that Senator Omo-Agege had only recently and successfully concluded the distribution of the N85 million as palliative to vulnerable constituents in his zone, but as the negative impact of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic continues to take it’s toll on the econony and cripple normal existential livlihood activities with harder and harsher consequences especially in the rural communities, the Deputy Senate President has once again embarked on another round of pragmatic palliative distribution to ensure that there’s food on the table of the elderly and vulnerable in Delta Central Senatorial District.

The Obarisi of Urhoboland, in furtherance of his resolve to alleviate the COVID-19 hardship on his people, especially the aged, has directed that the 850 bags of rice be delivered to the group of the most elderly women known as Ewheya in each Ward as each of the 85 Wards in Delta Central would get 10 bags of rice.

Speaking on the need to embark on this next round of palliatives distribution, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said:

“In furtherance of our resolve to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on our people, especially the aged, we have commenced the distribution of 50kg bags of rice to the elderly amongst our mothers

“Knowing the conditions under which most of our very old mothers live, conditions that were thrown open during our just-concluded COVID-19 PALLIATIVE TO CONSTITUENTS excercise, I have directed that the bags of rice be delivered to the group of the most elderly women known as Ewheya in each Ward.

“Each of the 85 Wards in Delta-Central will get 10 bags of rice. The distribution has commenced.

“Please continue to stay safe as you obey all safety guidelines.

May God bless our people,” the Deputy Senate President enjoined his Constituents.