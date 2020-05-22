Covid-19 Update: DELTA GOVT RECEIVES DONATIONS FROM T.Y DANJUMA FOUNDATION

The Delta State Government says it is in the process of developing a vulnerability index database that would help capture all the vulnerable persons in the State which would serve as a guide in reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Mr. Chiedu Ebie made this known when he received on behalf of the State Government, medical supplies and food items from the Victim Support Fund under the Danjuma Foundation.

The SSG said the state was working with the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to gather data on the vulnerable persons across the twenty-five Local Government Councils which he said would help government to make informed decisions when it comes to distribution of palliatives to the less privileged.

Mr. Ebie stated that the administration of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa was committed to containing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic hence it established a mini testing facility at the Asaba Specialist Hospital which he said could run about 40 tests per day.

He said this had increased the testing capacity of the State as samples from COVID-19 suspects were no longer sent to Irrua.

The SSG equally stated that the state Government had also set up Isolation and treatment centers across the 25 local Government Councils in the State in other to manage cases of COVID-19.

He thanked the Chairman of the Danjuma Foundation, General Theophilus Danjuma for the donations even as he stated that the government would ensure that the items get to the target audience.

Earlier, the Chair Person of the Victim Support Fund, COVID 19 Task Force, Ms Toyosi Akelere Ogunsiji said the Danjuma Foundation decided to support the State during this period with medical supplies and food items because of it’s proativeness in handling the pandemic.

She said the Foundation was impressed with the government’s transparency, accountability and probity of funds in managing the pandemic which she said the Foundation stood for.

Ms Ogunsiji equally stated that the Foundation was also moved to make the donations because they were aware that most States were operating below capacity for now and hence they needed intervention from corporate bodies to tackle the spread of the virus.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of the items to the Delta State Government by the Victim Support Fund.

DELTA SSG CHIEDU EBIE’S COMMENTS

On behalf of the Delta State Government, I received today, members of the COVID-19 Task Force of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), who donated food and medical supplies to the State Government worth N154.5M.

Chaired and powered by Gen. T. Y Danjuma (Rtd), VSF was established in 2014 to assist victims of Terrorism in Nigeria. With the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, they have gone beyond their original mandate and extended their support and assistance to State Governments in the fight against COVID-19.

With me to receive them was the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Mofe Pirah and the Chairman Hospital Management Board, Dr. Austin Obidi.

Our appreciation goes to the Chairman of the Foundation, Gen. T.Y Danjuma, his wife, Senator Daisy Danjuma and the VSF Team led by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji for their thoughtfulness and support.