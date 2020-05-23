DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CELEBRATES FATHER’S 90TH BIRTHDAY POSTHUMOUSLY

HAPPY 90th POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY TO AN IROKO, HIGH CHIEF O.B. LULU-BRIGGS

You stilled our world when you departed. Today, we celebrate your 90th birthday albeit posthumously. We thank God that you lived to the ripe old age of 88 years when you broke through the clouds to rest in your new abode with your Maker in December, 2018.

Death can neither diminish the bond we shared nor our love for you despite your physical absence. You have departed this earth to rest eternally, as every human who fear and love God shall one day seek to do. We therefore set aside today to honour and celebrate you, our Iroko, although we feel pain that you are no more with us.

Words cannot express our depth of gratitude to God for making you our Paramount Chief, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather and our inestimable benefactor. We are indeed the proud descendants of a great patriarch, an Iroko, who sheltered and shielded so many while on earth, but is now in the bosom of his creator. We wish you floods of happiness in heaven as you remain evergreen in our hearts.

The world is a family and you made it yours before your passing and to that all the world now say…. may your sweet soul rest in peace.

Signed

Chief Dumo O.B. Lulu-Briggs

Chief Mourner and Head of Lulu-Briggs family of Abonnema.