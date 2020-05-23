I NEVER KNEW IT WOULD BE THIS WAY; HAPPY POSTHUMOUS 90TH BIRTHDAY DAD – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Rivers born oil industry mogul and frontline statesman, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has paid an emotional posthumous birthday tribute to his late father, the phenomenal High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who would have celebrated his 90th birth anniversary on May 22, 2020.

Celebrating his late father, who passed on in December 2018, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs posted this moving tribute on his verified social media handles.

Dad, you would have been 90 today but you answered your creator’s call seven months into your 88th birthday in 2018. How wonderful it would have been to celebrate your 90th birthday in your presence! I thank God to be able to wish you a happy posthumous birthday.

But I never knew it would be this way. I never knew that 17 months after your departure, your mortal remains wouldn’t be buried. I never knew that the love you showed to many would turn out this way. It didn’t really have to be this way.

I didn’t know that as you held both my hands, for the first time in my adult life on the 26th of December, 2018 at the family home in Abonnema, it was to be the last; you passed the next day. Now I know that the gesture was a foreboding message you were conveying to me in a manner reminiscent of your nature.

My heart aches, my eyes shed tears but am comforted by the beautiful memories we shared.

On the occasion of your 90th birthday, I say thank you for all the sacrifices you made to be an extraordinarily loving and caring father. Happy birthday in heaven Dad.

Your Son,

Chief Dumo O.B. Lulu-Briggs

22/05/2020