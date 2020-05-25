Covid-19 Update: DEMOLISHED PRODEST HOTEL MANAGER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONA VIRUS, AS RIVERS RECORDS 27 NEW CASES

Rivers State has recorded 27 new positive coronavirus cases and the Manager of Prodest Hotel, Eleme, which was demolished by the state government for flouting the executive order prohibiting hotels from operating during the lockdown in the effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state, is among the new positive cases.

A statement by Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, dated May 24,2020, disclosed that this latest development validates the State Government’s proactive approach towards the fight against COVID-19.

Recall that Prodest Hotel was demolished two weeks ago because the owners violated Executive Order 7 which banned the operation of hotels.

The COVID-19 Taskforce members from the Local Government who went to enforce the Executive Order were brutalized and dehumanised leading to the death of one of them, the statement noted.