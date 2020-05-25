OCHOR, DELTA DEPUTY SPEAKER, PARTNERS COMMUNITY UNIONS FOR INPUT IN FUTURE BUDGET PREPARATION

In a drive to attract development to the people of Ukwuani State Constituency through the Delta State House of Assembly, the legislator representing the people, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor has approached good representation with adoption of the “Bottom Up” approach, which involves the input from the communities in drawing up fiscal and socio development projects of the area.

This approach was unveiled in a meeting convened on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020, to seek the partnership of the communities in the preparation of the state budget for the fiscal year 2021, through the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Speaking during the meeting to the 9 clans of the local government area, represented by their President Generals and Secretaries, the Deputy Speaker reminded them of the need to ensure that peace reigns at all time as it’s the only panacea to attract development to their individual communities.

He stated that for an even development to take place in Ukwuani communities, they have to be involved in the fiscal planning by supplying information on the urgency of their needs to help those involved in budget processes, asking them to submit such information to his office.

Responding on behalf of the Community Development Union leaders, Chief Monday Esimike thanked the Deputy Speaker for the initiative to involve the communities through the development unions, as they are the main focus to attract development to any community and pledged to work with him and all agencies of government to move the local government to an enviable position.

The communities that make up Ukwuani Local Government Area are, Akoku, Amai, Ebedei, Eziokpor, Ezionum, Umuaja, Umuebu, Umukwata, and Umutu.

Amongst those present were Dr. Samuel Ossai, Commissioner in the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Monday Ossai, SSA on Community Relation to the Governor, Chief Chikem Daphey, SSA to the Governor on Community Relation, Chief Olise, Past President General of Ukwuani Foundation Union, Mr. Orji Morley, SSA to the Governor and many others.