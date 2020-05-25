REPS MINORITY CAUCUS EULOGIZES EDWIN CLARK @ 93

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has extoled the leadership qualities , patriotism and relentless commitment of elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark even as he clocks the age 93 years.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Monday celebrated Chief Clark as “a leading light; a forthright, fearless and outspoken leader, who had remained steadfast in his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“Chief Clark has remained a firm and uncompromised voice for the entrenchment of rule of law, social justice, adherence to the principles and tenets of constitutional federalism, equitable distribution of national opportunities and undiluted respect for the sensibilities and rights of federating units in the quest for a strong, united and virile nation.

“Over the years, Chief Clark has remained philanthropic and dedicated to the good of the Nigerian people. His commitment to the development of the younger generation is evinced in his roles leading to the establishment of the University of Benin and well as founding a university, the Edwin Clark University, in his hometown.

“Indeed, Chief Clark in his service to the nation, has demonstrated that the hallmark of statesmanship is in applying the opportunities and privileges therein for the benefit of others than the self; serving as a huge example for leaders at all levels”.

The Minority Leader congratulated Chief Clark on his 93rd birthday and prayed God to grant him more years in good health to continue in his good works for the nation and humanity at large.