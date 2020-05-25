UKAH, DELTA EDUCATION COMMISSIONER, CALLS FOR PROPER SYNERGY IN PROVISION OF INFRASTRUCTURES IN SCHOOLS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has called for proper synergy between the state government and corporate organizations in the provision of infrastructures in public schools in the state.

Chief Ukah made this call in Asaba on Friday when the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Principal Manager (Project Monitoring and Supervision), Delta State office, Mr. Mattu Jurenmisan, led some officials of the commission to visit him in his office.

He said that if there is proper synergy, individuals, corporate organizations and other stakeholders will, in conjunction with the ministry, know the type of interventions to carry out in schools.

Chief Ukah thanked the NDDC for being good partners of the ministry and commended the body for the supply of chairs and tables which the ministry has distributed to some schools in the state following the guidelines outlined by the commission.

Mr. Jurenmisan earlier disclosed that the commission decided to involve the ministry in the distribution of the chairs and tables because they know the schools that need them more.

He stated that the gesture of the NDDC in providing the furniture is part of it’s responsibilities in its mandate area.