GOV WIKE RELEASES N450 MILLION NAIRA TO VICTIMS OF 2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION VIOLENCE IN ABONNEMA

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has released the sum of Four hundred and fifty million naira to the victims of the 2019 Presidential election violence in Abonnema.

Speaking during a meeting preparatory to giving out the cash, Governor Wike said the gesture is in fulfilment of his promise to the people of Abonnema at the Church service to honour those who lost their lives, the injured and those who lost properties during the crisis.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Governor Wike said no amount of money could adequately compensate the people for the harrowing experience they suffered in the hands of the Nigerian Army, stating that he appreciates the support and commitment of the People of Akuku Toru Local Government Area before, during and after the elections. He said he would continue to execute programmes that would positively impact on the lives of the people of the Area.

He assured them that the second phase of the Abonnema ring road would be commissioned before the end of June, stressing that the contractor has been fully paid.

According to him in the face of the Covid 19 Pandemic he has continued to stand by the People of the State by taking practical steps not only to protect Rivers People but to also provide palliatives to bring succour to the vulnerable and less privileged unlike the selfish politicians in other political parties who only visit the people to solicit for votes during elections but do not have the interest of the people at heart.

In his remarks the Amayanabo of Abonnema King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel thanked Governor Wike for fulfilling his promise to the Abonnema People, noting that the Governor has proven over the years that his word is his bond.

According to him the Governor is a man worthy of trust and support because he has fulfilled all his promises to the Abonnema People. He Advised beneficiaries to make judicious use of the Money the Governor has graciously given to them.

Earlier the Chairman of Akuku Toru Local Government Area Hon. Roland Sekibo who said he is still traumatized by the events that took place during the Presidential election in 2019 expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for his kind gesture, stressing that the People of his Local Government Area would continue to support the Governor in his quest to improve the lives of Rivers People.

Also speaking one of the beneficiaries Mr Minamiango Romeo who sustained gunshot injuries expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for not abandoning them in their time of need and promised to continue to support his Administration and the leaders of the Local Government Area.

Reported by Owupele BeneboMedia Sub Committee