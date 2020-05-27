BRO FELIX OBUAH (AKA “GO ROUND”), THE MAN OF MANY PARTS – By Miller C. Ogwu

While some people were born great, some achieve greatness on their own.

The like of Bro. Felix Obuah aka Go Round is being celebrated everyday, not because he is/ was from a silver spoon family, but because of consistency in determination to succeed, and today, he is not only a successful man, but a successful man that is helping people to achieve success.

Today, as we speak, Go Round is adding value to leaders who are multiplying value to others.

He is a leader that is developing leaders, and a leader that has inspired hope in Rivers people.

Today, *Bro. Felix Obuah aka Go Round* is a man of many parts; a foremost philanthropist, farmer, servant of God, a quintessential politician, entrepreneur, CEO of several companies etc.

No words is too much to describe or celebrate this humble great man.

He deserves all the oviation we could offer him.

Indeed, we are all proud of this great Icon for his enviable and legendary achievements in business, politics etc despite all odds.

Go Round is someone who looks up for direction even as he continue to soar higher by the special grace of God.

A compassionate leader who has consistently for years continue to make people happy, firstly, as a servant of God, and secondly, as a philanthropist, a passionate Nigerian who wants the best for Rivers people and the country generally.

Humble, jovial, loving, generous, easy going, accommodating etc.

Not temperamental, he is a man that allows people to express their views on any given issue before coming up with his decision even as a boss or leader.

He is a visionary leader that exhibits and epitomizes consistency, competence, capacity, connection, and character with strong leadership ability.

The success story of this great man is a great lesson to the youths to take their fate in their hands if they hope to control the destiny of Nigeria before too long.

According to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe” There is plenty of room at the top because very few people travel beyond the average route. ” And so, most of us seem satisfied to remain within the confines of mediocrity”.

*Bro Felix Obuah aka Go Round* is a patriotic Nigerian who could be classified as a ROLE MODEL whose footstep could be followed by the growing generations as a result of the successes recorded by this personality by dint of hard work and enviable conducts.

God bless Rivers State with more of his type.