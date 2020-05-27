Children’s Day Celebration: OBOREVWORI TASKS PARENTS ON UPBRINGING OF CHILDREN

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has admonished parents on the raising of their children for their labour not to be in vain.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press, Mr. Dennis Otu, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to mark this year’s Children’s Day Celebration, the Speaker enjoined the children to shun anti social behaviors and live a worthy life.

According to him; “For years now, we have made the Children’s Day Celebration an annual event where our worthy future leaders are celebrated and get challenged to be want they are expected to be in future”.

He added that; “It takes a village to raise children. What that means essentially is that to raise upstanding children whom we would pass on the baton of leadership to and so all hands must be on deck to get the job done.”

The Speaker noted that lawmakers in the state had endeavoured to do just that in the past years by passing the Child Rights Law, which among other provides for the compulsory education of children to junior secondary school in the state.

“Determined to ensure that our children are prepared for the opportunities of the 21st century, the Legislature has provided legislative support to all education and children-related bills since the inception of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration”, he said.

He disclosed that the governor had since approved the establishment of technical colleges across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state and also birthed a fulfleged Ministry of Technical Education to provide technical education, modern learning tools and creating the right environment for children to study.

Rt Hon Oborevwori described this year’s celebration as unusual because of the Covid 19 pandemic globally, advising that; ” Our wards and children should begin to acquire new set of IT skills to survive and thrive in this new nor