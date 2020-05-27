Children’s Day: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DELIVERS SPECIAL GREETINGS TO CHILDREN ON THEIR SPECIAL DAY

Rivers born Oil mogul and youth mentor, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has extended a special Children’s day greeting to all kids on their special day, today May 27, Children’s day.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo eulogized children as the symbol of peace, who remind us that life is not as complex as we make it and reveal how deficient we are in the courage needed to forgive and tolerate one another and to live above the differences we have orchestrated as adults.

“Children are the hope that life can be beautiful; that we can leave the worries behind and be truly happy,” he extolled the young ones.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ message to children on their special day, is published below:

SPECIAL GREETINGS TO OUR CHILDREN ON THEIR SPECIAL DAY

Imagine a world where adult human beings can momentarily live through their pains and hurts and smile the next minute like the pain was never there. Imagine a world where we can love simply because we are humans just as our little angels meet and embrace themselves with love without even exchanging names.

Children are the symbol of peace; they remind us that life is not as complex as we make it.

They remind us how deficient we are in the courage needed to forgive one another, to tolerate one another and to live above the differences we orchestrated. Children are the hope that life can be beautiful; that we can leave the worries behind and be truly happy.

Today, I join every parent and individual who appreciate the little ones to celebrate our children; the hope of Nigeria’s rise to glory and the fundamental essence of our being. As we mark the children’s day, I pray God to bless, guide and protect our children.

Happy Children’s Day

Dumo Lulu-Briggs