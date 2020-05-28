NDDC N40b probe: SENATOR LAMPOONS IMC, SAYS NO AMOUNT OF INTIMIDATION WILL STOP INVESTIGATION; FINGERS AKPABIO IN CRISIS

I deleted Akpabio’s Number For Fuelling the Crisis, I don’t Have the Number of IMC Acting MD – Sen. Nwaoboshi

Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs, which also oversights the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has flayed the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC over the recent flurry of Press Statements and interviews granted by the Ag. MD Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and Ag. Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, where they accused some top National Assembly members of attempting to frustrate the Forensic Audit instructed by President Buhari, in order to cover the graft and fraud they had pepertrated in the Commission over the years.

Responding to the statements by the two top NDDC Interim Management Committee members, Senator Nwaoboshi said: “We are responding to the allegations of the IMC to correct the misrepresentation. If they claim that some 1000 jobs were given to any Senator, we challenge the IMC members to compile the list of this contracts and publish them.

“Also, the EFCC, Police or ICPC should be reached to investigate those claims instead of blackmailing anybody,” the Senator urged.

Senator Nwaoboshi who vowed that both the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees would forge ahead with their separate investigations, said: “What we are seeing is a case of a man sent to catch the thief but instead of catching the thief, he starts stealing too.

“If members of the IMC know that their hands are clean, they don’t need to panick or resort to blackmail which would not in any way deter the already mandated investigative committees of the National Assembly from carrying out their legitimate assignments.

“Their lies have short legs and unfortunately cannot run fast or fly. IMC must be ready to submit itself for thorough investigation by committees already assigned for that by both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“The allegations of balkanisation of budget just came because the IMC members were asked to appear before the Adhoc-committee to answer questions.

“The National Assembly has the right to appropriate and carry out oversight functions on the Niger Delta Ministry and the NDDC. So, no amount of intimidation or blackmail will stop us.”

The Niger Delta Affairs Committee Chairman who explained why the National Assembly refused to treat the request to amend the 2019 budget of the NDDC, said that there was a breach of the procedure for requesting budget amendment or virulent, adding, “If the President sends it, we will consider it. As it stands, there is nothing before the National Assembly.”

Senator Nwaoboshi also disclosed that despite being a former colleague, he had deleted the number of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs , Godswill Akpabio from his phone for allegedly fuelling the crisis between NDDC and the National Assembly.

The Senator disclosed that, “Akpabio, as a member of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs oversighting the NDDC, had in 2017 alone, requested for N500million worth of projects to be captured in the agencies capital votes for the fiscal year and is now surreptitiously instigating IMC members of the agency against the National Assembly”.