OKOWA CELEBRATES RAINOIL FOUNDER, GABRIEL OGBECHIE, AT 54

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday felicitated with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rainoil Limited, Mr Gabriel Ogbechie, as he clocks 54 on May 28.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said Ogbechie was an illustrious son of Delta who had through numerous investments in oil and gas, agriculture and other business concerns, contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.

He said that Ogbechie’s contribution to the state was heart-warming and worthy of emulation and urged other indigenous investors to emulate the sterling accomplishments of the Rainoil boss.

The governor remarked that for his outstanding contributions to the development of the state, Ogbechie had etched his name in gold in the annals of the state.

“I rejoice with my brother and friend in whom I am well pleased on the occasion of his 54th birth anniversary.

“Through dint of hardwork, focus and perseverance, he has built Rainoil to become one of the most successful downstream petrol outfits in Nigeria.

“Of more importance to us is that almost all his investments in oil and gas as well as agriculture are sited in Delta, and he is therefore, contributing immensely to job creation, taxation and corporate social responsibility to the host communities.

“On this special day of his birth anniversary, on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join his family and well wishers in celebrating a life of great accomplishments and outstanding patriotism with which God has blessed him.

“It is my prayer that he will continue to grow in business and enjoy robust health many years ahead.” he stated.