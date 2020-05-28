OKOWA SALUTES EMMA OGIDI @ 64

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday congratulated National Vice-Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Bro. Emmanuel Ogidi as he clocks 64 on May 28.

The governor, who poured encomium on the renowned politician, commended him for his dedication, loyalty and commitment to the unity and growth of the party at all times.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor joined Ogidi’s friends and political associates in celebrating his remarkable life of service to the party and state.

He said that Ogidi’s exemplary leadership, selflessness and patriotism contributed to the winning streak of the party when he held away as Chairman of the party in Delta between 2005 and 2008.

The governor remarked that Ogidi also made outstanding contributions to the development of the state when he was the Commissioner representing Delta on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2009 and 2011.

“Bro Emmanuel Ogidi has been a key stakeholder in Delta, contributing immensely to the growth and development of the state in various capacities.

“I am elated to join his family, friends and political associates across the country in celebrating his very remarkable life of service to his people and country.

“Bro Ogidi has exhibited exemplary patriotism, selflessness and dedication to the progress and well-being of our party and country throughout his service to the state and nation.

“His contributions to the winning streak of our party as former chairman in the state and esteemed leader remains indelible and incontrovertible.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of our great state, Bro Emmanuel Oghenekome Ogidi, on the occasion of his 64th birth anniversary,” he said.

Okowa saluted the integrity, wisdom, hard-work and visionary leadership of Ogidi which he had brought to bear in no small measure to PDP’s success in the state and South-South and urged him to promote ideals that will further unify the party, especially in the region.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the him continued good health and many more years of worthy contributions to national development.