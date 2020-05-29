5th Year Anniversary: YOU HAVE CHANGED THE DYNAMICS OF GOVERNANCE IN THE STATE, OCHOR TELLS OKOWA

The administration of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has been credited with positive change in the dynamics of governance in the state, which has witnessed massive interlinked roads, and independence of the other arms of government.

A statement by Emmanuel Enebeli, Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, DTHA, disclosed that this observation was contained in a congratulatory message to the governor on his 5th year anniversary and Ist year in his second tenure, by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, who said that outside the physical infrastructures, Governor Okowa’s drive for good governance had assured that the various arms of government operated independently, all towards achieving a smartly stronger Delta.

“Your Excellency, today, we give God the glory for using you to impact positively on the lives of Deltans.

“It’s on record that your administration has changed the dynamics of governance of the state in many ways outside the physical infrastructures.

“Your drive for good governance has assured that, the different arms of government operative independently, all towards achieving a smartly stronger Delta.”

“I congratulate you on your successful completion of one year of your second term in office and pray that God will always direct your steps as you smartly develop a stronger Delta.”