DELTA  SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI, FELICITATES OKOWA ON FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF SECOND TERM IN OFFICE, DESCRIBES HIM AS A VISIONARY LEADER WITH UNQUANTIFIABLE ACHIEVEMENTS

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his first anniversary of his second term in office, describing him as a tested, trusted and visionary leader with unquantifiable achievements.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, while felicitating with the Governor on the occasion of the celebration of his first anniversary of his second term in office, the Speaker said that he has done very well.

Commending the Governor for his giant strides in the governance of the state and provision of critical infrastructures for Deltans, the Speaker said that the Governor as a grassroot politician has the interest of the people at heart always.

Rt Hon Oborevwori hailed the Governor for what he described as his compassionate spirit for the people .

According to the Speaker; “I wish to on behalf of my family and Constituents, congratulate our Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who has done so much. The Governor has justified the mandate given to him by the people with the enviable transformation of the state. Today, Delta State has become first choice for investors.”

“As we mark another anniversary of our visionary Governor in office, it is my appeal to our people to continue to support his administration and our people should continue to live in peace and harmony. We are one big family despite our different tongues and ethnic affiliations. I wish our governor a happy anniversary and God’s protection”, he said.

