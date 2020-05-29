Anniversary, Delta News, Delta Politics, Democracy Day, News

GOV OKOWA DELIVERS SECOND TERM, FIRST ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE

Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has delivered a message to Deltans, to mark his Fifth Anniversary as Governor of the state and his first year on the saddle in his second tenure.

The message, posted on his verified social media handles, reads thus:

My fellow Deltans:

5-years ago, I swore an oath as your Governor and I pledged “to build a #StrongerDelta in which we can freely and confidently pursue our dreams of prosperity and happiness in a safe and secure environment.”

At that time, the national economy was in a state of distress; unemployment was high; our infrastructure deficit was intimidating, and we all wanted more for Delta State, because we all believed that we could be more — and do more.

5-years later, with your support, prayers and hard-work, I am proud to say that we are on-track to deliver on our promise to raise the bar of good governance and set a standard that is supported by notable achievements.

This is why, over the course of the day, I will be sharing some of our notable achievements with you.

It is my fervent hope and prayer, that as we move forward over the next three years, you will all continue to work with us to consolidate, strengthen and upscale all that we have started. As we work to make Delta State stronger for ourselves, and all our children.

God bless you all! God bless Delta State! God bless Nigeria!

