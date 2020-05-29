Okowa’s Administration’s 5th Anniversary: REPS MINORITY LEADER APPLAUDS OKOWA, SAYS HE HAS DEMONSTRATED EXCEPTIONAL LEADERSHIP

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has eulogized the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that he has demonstrated sensitivity and proactive leadership in the administration of the state.

In his message of congratulations to the state Governor on the fifth anniversary of his administration in Delta State, Hon. Elumelu noted that Senator Okowa has added great value to the general development and outlook of the entire state, to the admiration and endorsement of the people of the state.

He said that in Governor Okowa’s five years on the saddle; he has prudently used the resources available to his administration for the massive transformation of every nook and cranny of the State, adding that his maturity in leadership is uncommon.

“I must commend his Excellency the Governor for his sincerity and for being proactive in the administration of our dear state for the past five years. Our people across the three senatorial districts are happy.

“In your first tenure, the sincerely in the implementation of your SMART Agenda was unprecedented and now in your second tenure you are sensitively meticulous on all fronts in making the state Strong with your Stronger Delta State mantra,” the Minority Leader stated.

While commending the people of the state for their support and cooperation with the Okowa administration in the past five years, Hon. Elumelu said that the excellent performance of the Governor has made Delta State proud amongst comity of States in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the entire people of our dear state, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa and members of the State administration on this auspicious occasion. My prayer is that God will lead you to finish strong,” the Minority Leader concluded.