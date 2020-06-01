OBOREVWORI, DELTA SPEAKER, FELICITATES DAME EDITH OKOWA ON HER BIRTHDAY

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the wife of the State Governor and Founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, on the occasion of the celebration of her birthday today, Monday June 1, 2020.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker described the First Lady as an epitome of humility, saying she has positively impacted on the lives of Deltans through her pet project.

According to the Speaker, the establishment of sickle cell clinics across local government areas in the state by the wife of the Governor through the 05 Initiative has helped Deltans greatly.

“The governor’s wife, Dame Edith Okowa has done so much for Deltans through the 05 Initiative. She has brought smiles to so many disadvantaged individuals and families in the society. As a good wife, a caring mother and God fearing, she has brought succour to the needy and we thank God for her life”, he said.

The Speaker added that; ” As we celebrate her birthday today, it is my prayer that God should continue to protect her and give her the strength to continue to serve humanity”.

“On behalf of my family and Constituents, I congratulate the wife of the Governor and Founder of the 05 Initiative on her birthday today”.