DTSG Gives Owners Of Illegal Structures In Warri, Environs, Two Months To Relocate

DTSG Gives Owners Of Illegal Structures In Warri and Environs Two Months To Relocate

Owners of illegal structures in Warri, Uvwie and environs have been given two months ultimatum to relocate or have their structures demolished in addition to being prosecuted.

The Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) which gave the ultimatum on Monday in Warri, explained that it has become necessary to do so as the structures were not just illegal but impacting negatively on the landscape of the area.

In particular, a statement issued by the Director General (DG) of WUEDA, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay noted that the illegal structures including unauthorised markets, shops, stalls, plaza, office complex, parks and caravans, have become nuisance and a threat to the aesthetics of the economic nerve centre of the Delta State.

According to Macaulay, the structures have collectively turned Warri, Uvwie and environs into an eye sore and a big slum that has discouraged investors and hampered economic growth.

Besides, he said in the statement, that the present scenario has to stop regretting that the illegal structures were a hindrance to WUEDA’s mandate to give the axis a makeover.

However, he disclosed that the state government would no longer tolerate the unauthorised structures and businesses insisting: “with effect from June 1, 2020 owners of illegal structures in both Warri South and Uvwie local council areas, have two months to relocate.”

“At the end of July, any illegal structure Warri, Uvwie and environs will be demolished and the owner prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, Macaulay who is a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) has appealed to the communities and youths of the affected council areas to assist to ensure that work on the master drainage project was not stalled in any way.

He said that they should own the project as it was meant to enhance development of their communities and by extension improve their wellbeing.

