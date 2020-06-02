Ighalo: WORK RATE, PASSION FOR CLUB, GOALS, MADE US EXTEND LOAN DEAL – Man Utd

Manchester United has given three reasons for extending Odion Ighalo’s loan deal until the end of January 2021.

Disclosing this on the Club’s verified Twitter handle on Monday, 1st June, Man. Utd listed the three reasons as:

“A tenacious work rate, His passion for the red shirt and Goals to his name”

A statement from United read: “The Nigerian striker’s stay was initially due to end on May 31 but he will now remain with the Reds until Jan. 31 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.

“Today’s confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month’s resumption of competitive football.”

Speaking on the Loan deal extension, a visibly elated United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would love Ighalo to win a cup for his childhood club.

Solskjaer said, “They (Shanghai Shenhua) have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club. It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy or two with us.”

Ighalo’s current deal at Shenhua runs out in December 2022 and the Chinese club had even asked him earlier to return to China when the loan deal expired on May 31st and sign a contract offer until the end of 2024 worth £400,000 a week.

But Ighalo prefered to stay at Manchester United despite taking a pay cut and with the extension of his loan deal till January 2021, there are even suggestions that the Red Devil’s may give him an outright contract next season, if he performs creditably during his loan spell.

Odion Ighalo has scored in all three of his starts in all competitions for Manchester United and had already four goals in total, in his eight appearances before Covid-19 truncated the season. He will now be available to finish this season’s campaign when it restarts on June 17.

Ighalo himself has pledged to take it one day at a time, train and support the great lads, his team mates, give his sweat and blood and goals to ensure that the Club finishes strong and wins a trophy at the end of the season and see what happens before the new season begins. Right now he’s still living his dream…