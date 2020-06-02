Press Statement:

NDDC: Our Late Executive Director, Etang, Tested Positive To COVID-19

The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been consulting with the family of Elder Ibanga Bassey Etang who passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The family has authorized the Commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive to COVID-19.

The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the Commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19.

The ministry has, therefore, directed the Commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, While seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased.

During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the Executive Director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the Commission.

We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our Executive Director Finance and Administration, Elder lbanga Bassey Etang.

Charles Obi Odili

Director, Corporate Affairs

June 2, 2020.