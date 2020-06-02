NIGERIA SET TO OPEN UP GRADUALLY AMIDST COVID-19 FEARS

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PTF – COVID-19 BRIEFING TODAY: JUNE 1, 2020

Effective from Tuesday, June 2:

1. Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am.

2. Full opening of financial sector – normal working hours

3. Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols.

4. Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods &essential travel

5. Gathering of >20 persons remains prohibited;outside of workplaces + religious services

6. Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21

Hotels may reopen

Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY

Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluation

All schools to remain closed until further evaluation

Offices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacity

All guidelines as issued by #PTFCOVID19.

Guidelines to be implemented/ enforced by State Governments

All permitted openings (hotels, religious services etc) to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, sanitizers/handwashing, 2m distancing, capacity limits, etc)

EXVERPT OF ADDRESS BY PTF COVID-19 COORDINATOR, MR. BOSS MUSTAPHA

It is necessary to restate to Nigerians that:

i. Nigeria has not reached the peak of confirmed cases;

ii. The battle against COVID-19 is a long term one;

iii. Nigeria should pursue a strategy that will aid the sustainable control of the spread of the disease;

iv. Risk communications and community engagement should remain top priority; and

v. Precision approach to containment and management should be adopted

20.Based on the overall assessment, including available data on the public health considerations and resultant economic impacts, the PTF is of the opinion that Nigeria is ready to allow SCIENCE and DATA determine her cautious advancement into the second phase of the eased lockdown for a period of four (4) weeks.

21. After considering all factors mentioned above, the PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

i. Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19;

ii. Application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

iii. Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities;

iv. Sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include:

a) Ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

b) Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and Protocols agreed by State Governments

c) Managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission;

d) Ban on inter-state travels except for movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services;

e) Mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places;

f) Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places;

g) Extensive temperature checks in public places;

h) Maintaining 2 metres between people in public places;

i) Strengthening infection prevention and control at healthcare facilities;

j) Isolation of vulnerable populations (elderly and those with underlying health conditions)

k) Massive information and education campaigns.

v. Deepening of collaborative efforts with the community leaders, civil society, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions, etc;

vi. Continuous mobilisation of State governments to take up greater role in the implementation of the guidelines and advisories provided by the PTF;

vii. Continued provision of support by the NCDC to States through guidelines to shape decision-making in responding to high burden LGAs and Wards; and

viii. Easing the total lockdown of Kano State and introduction of Phase One of the Eased Lockdown.

22.Ladies and gentlemen, this is still a fight for life and our advancement to phase two does not mean that COVID-19 has ended. It is still potent and highly wasteful of human lives. I implore all Nigerians and corporate citizens to take responsibility and play the expected role.

23. I will now invite the Hon Minister of Health to provide you with details. The DG – NCDC will elaborate on the technical aspects of the next steps while the National Coordinator will expatiate on the guidelines before it is published.

24. I thank you for listening.