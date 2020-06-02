Ogbogonogo Fire Disaster: BUHARI COMMISERATES WITH VICTIMS, AS GOV OKOWA HOSTS UMAR FAROUK, KEYAMO IN DELTA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, commiserated with victims of Ogbogonogo fire disaster, assuring that they would not bear the burden of the unfortunate incident alone.

The President who spoke through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyar Umar Farouk, also, commended the proactive measures taken by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to curb the spread of the fire and also, reduce its effects on the traders.

Hajiya Umar led a team made of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo to convey the feelings of the President to the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr. ) Ifeanyi Okowa at Asaba.

“We are here in Delta State at the behest of our President, Mohamadu Buhari who said we should commiserate the traders who lost their products worth millions of naira to the unfortunate fire incdent at the Ogbogonogo market, here in Asaba.

“The Nationall Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assist these hard working Nigerians whose sources of livelihood were affected by fire.

“We need to let them know that once there is life, there is hope.

“Your Excellency, we are also, commending you and your team for the quick response which gave hope to the people and immediately, we got wind about the incident, we sent relief materials too to the State to cushion the effect of the fire on the people,” the President said.

Governor Okowa in his response, expressed delight that Mr President was quick to respond to the fire incident, noting that the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development could have made that prompt response possible.

The Governor said, “we want to express our gratitude to you and through you (Minister) to our President.

“This visit is a thoughtful visit concerning the fire at Ogbogonogo market.

“We have a warm relationship with NEMA and we are supporting the activities of your Ministry as it concerns assisting the needy in the society.

“As a State government, our youths are participating in different skill acquisition and wealth creation programmes, we have different programmes to support the widows, we also have programmes for the less privileged and the vulnerable.

“We appreciate this visit.”

High point of the visit by the Minister was her inspection of the burnt market and presentation of relief materials to the victims.