UKAH, DELTA EDUCATION COMMISSIONER, APPEALS FOR SUPPORT TOWARDS SCHOOLS REOPENING, AFTER COVID 19 PANDEMIC CLOSURE

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has called on individuals, corporate bodies, philanthropic organizations and other stakeholders to emulate the wonderful gesture of Vision One Billion Souls Foundation International who donated hand sanitizers to the ministry for onward distribution to school children in the state when schools reopen.

Chief Ukah commended the founder of the foundation, Favourmartins Nakey-Emielu, for his vision in setting up the foundation and his decision to assist the state government in providing things that are very necessary to be available before schools will be reopened in the state.

The commissioner noted that if other stakeholders emulate the kind gestures of the foundation, precautionary measures that are necessary to be in place before the reopening of schools would be available.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner promised that the items donated will be safely kept till when they will be distributed to schools across the state.

He disclosed that hand sanitizers, face masks, hand washing stations, infra red thermometers, fumigation and decontamination of schools and other essential actions are required before schools will reopen.

In his address earlier, Nakey-Emielu revealed that the foundation has the interest of the ministry and that of the school children at heart hence the donation.

He appealed that the donated items should be presented to the school children on resumption for the purpose of their safety.