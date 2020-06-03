ADHERE TO COVID-19 DIRECTIVES, ANIAGWU URGES DELTANS

Delta state commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has appealed to the people of Delta state to follow health protocols prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC0) and the government, as part of strategies to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Aniagwu made the call when he visited members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), an association online news publishers, at the Forum’s office in Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020.

This call followed the continuous rise of confirmed cases in both the state and at the national level, a development which has not given rest to the health officials and the Delta state government.

At the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd June, the confirmed cases in Delta have risen to 88. The figure has 63 as active cases, 17 discharged and 8 deaths recorded.

With the increasing figure, the Commissioner is insisting that every resident in Delta should use facemasks, hand sanitisers and the hand washing recommended by the health authorities. He also said people should avoid crowded places and maintain spacing between people in all interactions.

He expressed displeasure over the COVID-19 patient who mobilized his relations to storm and remove him forcefully from the isolation centre and while urging everyone who knows the patient to stay away from him in order to avoid being infected, advised Deltans to stop playing politics with the virus, adding that COVID-19 is not fake but real.

He commended members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, for publicizing the activities of the state government, saying the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is happy with what members of the forum are doing for the state.

He reeled out numerous achievements of the state government in the past Five years and said the state government headed by Governor Okowa, has built schools and over 400 roads across the three senatorial districts of the state, adding that Delta state is contributing immensely to the contributory health scheme, thereby making health care affordable and accessible to all Deltans.

Mr. Aniagwu, whose delegation included the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Nelson Egware, said Governor Okowa is focused on nbuilding a lasting legacy for the people of Delta, urging media practitioners and all Deltans to key into all programmes of the governor.

In his own comments, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the governor, told DOPF members that Delta state is for all Deltans, hence every resident should join hands to build a state that will be the envy of all, both within and outside the state.

Ifeajika said the state government has nothing to hide from anyone and while insisting that the state is open and the government is transparent in its dealings with the people, called on media organizations to verify all reports available to them before publishing.

He agreed that the online media which is competing favourably against the mainstream media in the dissemination of news and other information, has come to stay, but however, called for online media practitioners to watch and ensure stories are credible before publishing.

Chairman of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, in his address, informed the commissioner that members of DOPF have been supportive of the programmes of government in the state, assuring him also that the media platforms under the aegis of DOPF always verify their stories before publishing.