Covid-19 Update: RIVERS GOVT SHUTS DOWN OIL MILL, SLAUGHTER, MBIAMA MARKETS

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Gov. Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Government wish to draw the attention of the general public to the following:
(1) Oginiba Slaughter Market is no longer in existence for now. Government warns that anybody who goes there for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.

(2) Oil Mill Market has been closed down. All those using Igbo-Etche Road as an alternative illegal market are hereby warned to desist forthwith or risk destruction of their goods.

(3) Mbiama Market has been closed down. Any attempt to continue trading activities there will lead to the complete destruction of the market.

(4) Government has not approved any Goat Market along Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East-West Road.

(5) The Chairmen of Emohua and Ahoada-East Local Government Areas are hereby directed to ensure that the illegal Goat Market along Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East- West Road is shut down immediately.

Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications

June 2,2020

