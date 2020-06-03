OBOREVWORI, DELTA SPEAKER, CONDOLES DEPUTY CLERK OVER  DEMISE OF HIS FATHER, ELDER OTTO LAKPA

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has commiserated with the Deputy Clerk of the House, Barrister Otto Aghoghophia on the demise of his father, Elder Otto Lakpa who passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who paid the Deputy Clerk a condolence visit on Wednesday morning, expressed grief over the death of Elder Otto, saying that he lived a fulfilled life.

While saying that the late Elder Otto raised up all his children with the fear of God, said that; “My brother, I am here early this morning to commiserate with you and the entire family over the demise of your beloved father who lived a fulfilled life and raised up responsible children like you. There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die. We cannot ask God why he took him away from us now”.

“You did your best for your father up till he took his last breath. My heart goes out to his Children and all those he left behind and I pray that God should grant his gentle soul eternal rest and give all of you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. I want to assure you that you are not alone in this moment of grief”, the Speaker said.

Responding, the Deputy Clerk, Barrister Otto Aghoghophia, commended the Speaker for the visit, describing it as timely.

“Am short of words, but I will struggle to say something. This is leadership by example. We cannot thank you enough for this visit. We are grateful for everything you have been doing for us since you emerged as Speaker. Our late father is happy where he is now. I will extend your message to our people back home,” the Deputy Clerk said.