Covid-19: RIVERS GOVT INAUGURATES ENLIGHTENMENT COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS, FOR STREET TO STREET SENSITIZATION CAMPAIGN

It is a truism that effective communication and robust sensitisation are two key non-medical means of combating a ravaging dusease like COVID-19, which has now become a deadly global pandemic.

With the growing number of conspiracy theories being propagated on daily basis, that are largely responsible for the skepticism being exhibited by some members of the public towards the pandemic, it is imperative that government at all levels communicate properly to the people and embark on massive sensitisation.

Based on the above premise, the Rivers State Government Interministerial Enlightenment Committee on COVID-19 inaugurated an enlightenment Committee of Mobile Volunteers for COVID-19 Enlightenment to further sensitize Rivers residents on coronavirus.

They were inaugurated by the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor. Paulinus Nsirim at the state secretariat complex on Monday, June 3. 2020.

This initiative is part of the many pragmatic efforts of the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike in containing and curtailing the spread of the virus in Rivers State.

Pastor Nsirim, who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Government Interministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enlightenment, charged the Volunteers, during the inauguration, to see themselves as persons recruited to save the lives of people in the State, urging them to view their responsibility in the same spirit as the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, which is to save lives.

“You’re part of the team that will be saving lives, and I pray that God Almighty will help all of you to discharge this duty creditably.

“All of you have been carefully chosen to carry out enlightenment and sensitisation for our State. The task before you is enormous.

“As a State we are recording new cases of coronavirus and the only alternative left for us now is to move from street to street to pass prevention messages to our people.

“You need to let the people know that the virus is with us and that they must practice social distancing, wearing of face mask and maintenance of personal hygiene,” he said.

Pst. Nsirim further advised that people who have the symptoms of the virus, which include: dry cough, high temperature, loss of taste, body weakness and difficulty in breathing should seek medical attention.

According to him, people should not be afraid of the symptoms of the disease because it is not a death sentence.

“Our Governor has shown the right leadership. In fact, there’s no State in this country where a Governor has spearheaded the fight against coronavirus like our Governor has done.

“Our Governor has committed his time and the resources of the state to make sure that Rivers State,” he added.

The information commissioner then enjoined the volunteers to go to every nook and cranny of the state and sensitize the people on the existence and danger of coronavirus, and also give them guidelines to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Designated buses and PPE were provided for the task and the team has already commenced it’s sensitization and enlightenment task on Covid-19 with vigour.

For more information call: 08188889975

08188889976

07040285050

Reported by Dornubari Kinee & Daniel Efe