Covid-19 Update: RIVERS COVID-19 DECONTAMINATION TEAM TAKES EXERCISE TO WINNERS CHAPEL, CORPUS CHRISTI CATHEDRAL, FRUIT GARDEN MARKET

As the Rivers State Government intensifies efforts to decontaminate public places inthe state against spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 Decontamination Team on Wednesday night carried out the exercise at the popular Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market, Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral and Winners Chapel, all in D/Line, Port Harcourt, the State capital amongst others.

The first port of call was at the iconic Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral where the team carried out the decontamination job with

precision and expertise, decontaminating the interiors and exteriors, including the gardens and imposing statues that adorn the complex.

Next on the schedule was the magnificent Winners Chapel a few meters away from the Corpus Christi where the Decontamination Team took time to decontaminate the surrounding gutters, expansive car parks, including all offices and finally decontaminating the length and breadth of the church auditorium.

The Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden took its turn as the team also did a thorough job decontaminating the gutters while ensuring that no part of

the multi-million Naira market was left out in the decontamination

exercise.

The schedule of the Rivers State Covid-19 Decontamination Team showed that the exercise will continue today, Thursday and throughout in other major public

places, in line with the directive of the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The decision to carry out the decontamination exercise mainly in the night in some cases, is taken following the restriction of human and vehicular movements hours and birthed by the fact that Coronavirus could last outside its host by 3 hours, 6 hours, 24 hours and 72 hours

respectively, depending on the object.

The decontamination comprises of three steps which are carried out

simultaneously namely: fumigation of the environments, steam spraying

which contains disinfectants that can combat the virus and the

disinfectant smoke spraying.