SGF LAUDS GOV ZULUM, AS NNPC BEGINS HOSPITAL IN BORNO

Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, was full of praises for Governor Babagana Umara Zulum when he spoke at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of an Infectious Diseases Hospital in Maiduguri.

The SGF, who is chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 control, was special guest at the event held Saturday, 6th June, 2020, in the Borno State capital.

Represented by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, the SGF said, “Your Excellency, I will start with the note of commendation, some of us have observed you from a distance. In terms of humility and in terms of achievements so far, yours is that of a quiet achiever. You just do your work, I am telling you this because, these are some of the things people have said about you.

“I am sure the people of this state appreciate what you are doing in spite of the daunting challenges. We always say that the reward for hard work is more work, and I am sure that you have everything going good for you, you have continued your work not just by your designation as a Professor, your actions have been Professorial as well”.

In his remark, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum commended the NNPC and its partners for citing such an important project in Maiduguri, describing it as a timely intervention to Borno State.

The Governor noted that Borno State is the epicentre of the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, hence construction of such project in Maiduguri came at the right time.

Minister of State for petroleum and NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari attended the ground breaking ceremony.

The infectious diseases hospital and equipment is being built by the NIgeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as part of national response to the Covid-19 pandemic and improving healthcare services. It is to be sited at Jimtilo where the foundation was laid.

Recall that, on 25th April, 2020, during a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the State Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva announced the construction of an infectious diseases Hospital in Borno.