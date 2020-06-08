GOV OKOWA UNVEILS CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION REGULATION 2019

REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SENATOR DR. IFEANYI OKOWA AT THE UNVEILING OF THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION REGULATIONS, 2019, ON MONDAY, JUNE 08, 2020, AT THE BANQUET HALL, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ASABA

Today’s ceremony is another milestone in our march towards a Stronger Delta.

2. A strategic imperative of our medium-term development plan is the transformation of the civil service establishment into an effective, efficient, highly skilled, merit-driven, and integrity-based public service that is responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of our people. Critical to the actualisation of this mandate is the development of leadership skills across all strata of the civil service as well as capacity building for the workforce for increased productivity and excellent service delivery.

2. Capacity building will remain a mirage where the principle of continuous improvement is not embraced and the operators are not sufficiently equipped with the tools and knowledge that they need to perform their duties, especially in a rapidly changing world that we live in today. Those resources must align with current realities and trend for the civil service to effectively and successfully midwife the timely delivery of government’s policies and programmes.

3. It is, therefore, with a great sense of fulfilment that I received the new Delta State Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019. I recall that the Commission, in rendering their 2016 annual monitoring report, proposed the review of the Public Service Commission Regulations of 1978, which was then 38 years old. Subsequently the proposal and recommendations from the Commission were considered and approved by the State Executive Council on April 3, 2017.

4. Hence, the Civil Service Commission Regulations 2019, which is being presented today took three years to produce. My gratitude and that of the other members of the EXCO go to the Review Committee responsible for getting the job done.

The Commission’s Chairman, Dame P.N.K Okwuofu, former Head of Service Sir Okey Ofili, and other members of the Committee, including retired and serving Permanent Secretaries, deserve plaudits for their sacrifice and commitment in undertaking this all important exercise.

5. The best way we can appreciate the good work of these distinguished men and women is for all civil servants to avail themselves of a copy of this booklet and equip themselves with a working knowledge of the regulations governing their work. I expect every civil servant who is serious about his/her work and really wants to be the best he/she can be to get a copy as soon as possible. There can be no excuse for not obtaining a copy of this handbook.

6. Meanwhile, this administration is irrevocably committed to sustaining the current policy thrust of strict adherence to due processes, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources, and continual appraisal of our structures and processes. It is our desire to leave the legacy of a public sector driven by professionalism, synergy among MDAs, efficient projects performance and zero tolerance for corruption.

7. It is now my joy and pleasure to unveil the Delta State Civil Service Commission Regulations (CSCR), 2019, for use in the State Civil Service and for the good and benefit of all Deltans.

8. Thank you for your time and attention.

9. God bless us all.

Office of the Governor

Government House

Asaba

June 2020