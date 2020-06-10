EXCLUSIVE: Delta PDP Suspends Osanebi, Former DTHA Deputy Speaker

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the suspension of Hon. Friday Osanebi, former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

A press release, issued by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, PDP, Delta State, on 10th June, 2020, disclosed that Osanebi, a stalwart of the party and currently in his fourth term as member, representing Ndokwa-East State Constituency, has been suspended for actions which are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.

The statement, which further notes that the suspension is with immediate effect and for an initial period of one month, adds that the PDP will constitute a Seven member disciplinary committee to be headed by Hon. Loveth Idisi, with a two weeks mandate to investigate the allegations and submit it’s report and recommendations to the party leadership.

The statement reads thus:

PRESS STATEMENT

10TH JUNE, 2020

NOTICE OF SUSPENSION

The State Working Committee of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hereby, announces the suspension of the member representing Ndokwa-East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, RT. HON. FRIDAY OSANEBI.

The suspension, which is for an initial period of one month, commences with immediate effect.

This action has become necessary as a result of reported acts and allegations against RT. HON. FRIDAY OSANEBI which are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.

The matter will be referred to the State Disciplinary Committee.

The following persons have been nominated into the State Disciplinary Committee:

(1). RT. HON., BARR. LOVETTE IDISI – (CHAIRMAN).

(2). RT. HON., BARR. EVELYN OBORO. – MEMBER.

(3). CHIEF, HON. ITIAKO CONSTANTINE IKPOKPO. – MEMBER.

(4). DEACON MOSES IDUH. – MEMBER

(5). CHIEF JULIUS TAKEME. – MEMBER

(6). BARR. ANDREW ORUGBO. – MEMBER

(7). BARR. BRIDGET ANYAFULU – (SECRETARY)

The State Disciplinary Committee shall be inaugurated by 12noon on Tuesday, 16th June, 2020 at the PDP State Secretariat, Asaba.

We advise all party members to remain law-abiding as always.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.