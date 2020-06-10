Osanebi: NO CAUSE FOR ALARM, SAYS FORMER DELTA DEP SPEAKER, OVER PDP SUSPENSION

Member representing Ndokwa East State Constituency in the Delta State house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has charged his teeming supporters and constituents to remain calm and relaxed, saying that there’s no reason to panic.

Osanebi in a statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Agbanashi Obinne Ralph, said everything was under control and there was no reason for tension, adding that the party’s action was geared towards strengthening her and making the party a more roburst and united entity.

The reaction is following a one month suspension slammed on him by the State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Issues raised have to be addressed and addressed for the good and betterment of all. I believe the party’s decision is for the good of all of us. As a loyal party man, I will always present myself to the party and the committee set up to look into the matter” Osanebi said.

He maintained that the process would come out for good, reemphasizing that there was no need to panic.

“I want to ensure my lovely constituents, our paty men and women in Ndokwa East and teeming supporters not to be troubled in any way, for all of these will turn out for good”.

“Therefore I want you all to be relaxed, remain law abiding citizens, enjoy yourselves, observe all the lay down protocols laid down by government to check coronavirus, for there is no cause for alarm,” Osanebi added.