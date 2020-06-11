FEC Gives NDDC Approval To Buy 62 Vehicles For N1.599b

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved N1,599,180,544.68 for NDDC to buy 62 assorted models of Toyota vehicles.

The Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for the FEC approval, which he described as evidence of their great confidence in the IMC.

Prof Pondei restated that the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the NDDC will provide the enabling environment for the forensic audit exercise.

Details of the vehicles for which NDDC got approval to purchase are given below.

Toyota Hilux, 4WD, DC Auto 45

Toyota Coaster MT Petro 2

Toyota Prado TXL 4WD Auto 4

Toyota Land Cruiser, VX, V8 Auto 5

Toyota Camry 2.5 Auto 1

Toyota Hiace, High Road 5

Total 62.