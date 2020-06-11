REAL MADRID ACADEMY TO COMMENCE NEW ACADEMIC SESSION IN SEPTEMBER

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has disclosed that the Real Madrid Academy program in Port Harcourt would commence with the start of the new academic session in September.

Making this disclosure at the Academy during an inspection of the student’s hostels and classroom blocks under construction, Governor Wike said the contractors are to complete their work by August to enable the academy start with the new academic session in September.

He said the Academy is a world class football development program which also gives students the opportunity to develop academically. After their time at the academy, students who wouldn’t pursue a career playing football would have the chance to continue with their academics or pursue careers in other aspects of football management which will be taught at the Academy.

The Governor was accompanied by the Rivers State State Commissioner for Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye and the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy, Barr Christopher Green.