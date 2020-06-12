Democracy Day: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CHARGES NIGERIANS TO EMBRACE DEMOCRACY WITH SINCERITY OF MIND, PURPOSE

Rivers born oil mogul and frontline political statesman, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has called on Nigerians to embrace democracy with sincerity of mind and purpose, as the country celebrates Democracy day today, June 12, 2020.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, who was the Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord political party, in the 2019 general elections, offered this admonition, in a Democracy day message posted on his verified social media handles.

The full message reads thus:



DEMOCRACY WITH SINCERITY OF MIND AND PURPOSE

Our collective resolve and patent efforts as humans to exist in a system of order will always be considered lofty. However, beyond realizing this superstructure is our common need for social development and the good life through the assurances of safety and liberty.

We clearly cannot disconnect social progress from the capacity of the human mind to freely ponder, his will to meaningfully question reality, and guided actions to positively challenge the status quo.

This presupposes that in a civilized society, the free man must have his say not as a privilege but as his right as an undisputable signatory to the contractual foundation of the state.

He must enjoy and pride on his dignity as a citizen with the rights to freely speak without undue hindrance, walk, live and associate with sufficient guarantee of security for his life and property.

In the face of our obvious challenges, let us raise the glasses once more to say congratulations to Nigeria for decades of democratic development.

It is however, incumbent on us to identify those challenges in our governance and in our electoral system; by assessing the level at which we have understood and internalized the demands of democracy and the effectiveness of the principle of separation of power.

Indeed, if we love this country and want her to be honoured and respected, then we must make a sincere decision as a people to get it right.

Happy Democracy day to my fellow compatriots.

God bless Nigeria, and God bless Rivers State.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs