NDOKWA REPORTERS CELEBRATE WITH BISHOP NMALAGU AS HE MARKS BIRTHDAY

The Management and Staff of Ndokwa Reporters, an Online Media Platform has felicitated Bishop Greatman Nmalagu as he celebrates his birthday on June 11, 2020.

In a statement signed by Mr Emeka Nwaokocha, the News Editor, the organisation prayed for continuous God’s protection for Bishop Nmalagu, who is the Executive Assistant on Religious Matters to the Delta State Governor and Presiding Bishop of True Worshippers Assembly Inc, Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said the Bishop, over the years, had been a friend to the organisation, and one who does not look down on the place of the media in the development of the society, as he, at any given opportunity, has encouraged the media morally and financially.

He called the Bishop not to relent in his work to help humanity, especially the less privileged ones in the society, as he had done for many years, giving attention to widows, unemployed graduates and many others outside his religious duties as a Pastor and Presiding Bishop of a church.

“We congratulate you as your celebrate your birthday today. You have been a friend to our organisation, Ndokwa Reporters, and other media organisations. Your love for journalists and their work has been so encouraging.

“Over the years, you have dedicated your life to the work of God, and with your appointment as the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State, you have used the office to further promote religious tolerance in the state.

“Your desire to see that many who have no means to survive are giving succor, has proven how committed to the welfare of humanity, most especially towards the widows and unemployed graduates, you have been,” he said.