GLOBAL WEST VESSEL SPECIALISTS LIMITED WAS NEVER INVOLVED IN SURVEILLANCE OF OIL FACILITIES IN NIGER DELTA REGION – Management

The Global West Vessels Specialists Ltd, ( GWVSL) said on Sunday, June 14, 2020, that it has never been involved in surveillance of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region, making it clear that it is not even interested in surveillance of oil facilities in the region.

In a Press Release, Management of Global West Vessel Specialists Ltd denied a publication by a group known as Central Youths of Escravos and Forcados that it once handled pipeline surveillance activities in the area

According to the Release; “The attention of the management of Global West Vessel Specialists Ltd has been drawn to a publication by a group known as Central Youths of Escravos and Forcados, that GWVSL had once handled pipeline surveillance activities in the area. The insinuation was contained in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari as regards to the contractor handling the surveillance job in the area”.

“The group was obviously comparing the activities of GWVSL and the contractor, Ocean Marine Ltd and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Capt. Hosa Okunbor.

For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, Global West Vessels Specialists Ltd had never been involved in surveillance of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region. It is not even interested in surveillance of oil facilities in the region”, the release added.

According to the release also; “Global West Vessels Specialists Ltd only had a concessional agreement with the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency and Administration (NIMASA) to shore up its revenue base and nothing more”.

The GWVSL advised anyone raising allegation on surveillance of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region to do a thorough check before going to the public with falsehood, adding that; ” It is our believe that matters of this nature should be handled with care so as not to throw the region into chaos”.

“We wish to advise that whoever that is involved in this surveillance issue should apply restrain and tow the path of dialogue to amicably resolve the issue if there is any”, it stated.